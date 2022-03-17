Japan earthquake - latest: Death toll rises to two people as tsunami threat wanes
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered two small tsunamis just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.
At least two people are confirmed dead, and almost 100 injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima, according to city officials reported by Japanese news outlet NHK World.
Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan after the earthquake struck around 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday. A 5.6 magnitude aftershock of hit about an hour later shortly before 1 am Thursday.
Small tsunami waves of about 20 centimetres in Sendai and the Port of Ishinomaki and 39,000 people were warned to evacuate the Miyagi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported the water pumps at two reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant’s spent pool were halted.
There was also a fire alarm triggered at a turbine in the building of another reactor, but the nuclear regulator said there were no “abnormalities” with any of the facilities.
Japan warned that another earthquake of “similar intensity” could hit the country within the next week.
Japan is waking up and taking stock of the full damage caused by a tsunami and earthquake on Wednesday.
Pictures from Japan show power lines in disarray, evacuation shelters, homes and shops filled with detritus, and a derailed bullet train.
What caused the earthquake that struck Japan and caused a tsunami on Wednesday?
The US Geological Survey had this helpful graphic of what’s going on with the Earth’s tectonic plates at the epicenter of the quake.
The tsunami threat is receding after Wednesday’s earthquake off the coast of Japan, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from sharing their pulse-raising experiences of the incident.
Video from across Japan shows sudden blackouts and books falling off shelves.
Here’s a compilation of clips, via TIME Magazine.
A month full of nuclear risks averted
Thankfully, as of Thursday morning, according to Japanese officials, no “abnormalities” have been detected at the country’s nuclear plants after Wednesday’s tsunami and earthquake.
In 2011, an earthquake and tsunami caused the infamous meltdown at a plant in Fukushima.
It’s not the only nuclear risk averted this month.
At the beginning of March, Russian troops began shelling Ukraine’s largest reactor, prompting fears of another Chernobyl.
Comparing Wednesday’s earthquake to the one that caused Fukushima meltdown
How does Wednesday’s earthquake and tsunami in Japan compare to the 2011 disaster that caused the Fukushima nuclear meltdown?
Nikkei Asia reporter Mitsuru Obe has this helpful comparison:
Fukushima earthquake: Two dead and millions without power in 7.3 magnitude quake off Japan coast
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan left millions without power, thousands evacuated from coastal towns and at least two people dead.
The earthquake epicentre was under 62 miles (100kms_ from the 9.1 magnitude earthquake that led to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which killed an estimated 22,000.
Just days after the 11th anniversary of the tragedy, a 7.3 earthquake struck about 11.30 am local time on Wednesday night, followed by a 5.6 magnitude aftershock about an hour later shortly before 1am on Thursday.
Justin Vallejo has the latest for The Independent.
Two dead, millions without power in 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Fukushima
Japan earthquake comes within days of 11th anniversary of 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster
UPDATE: Death toll rises to two in Japanese earthquake and tsunami
Two people were killed and another 94 were injured in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan on Wednesday, according to the national Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
The quake also caused more than 2.2 million homes to temporarily lose power, though electricity has been restored in most places besides the hardest-hit zones in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, where roughly 37,000 homes remain without power.
VIDEO: 100m long crack appears in Miyagi expressway after quake
The earthquake that sent tsunami waves heading towards Japan on Wednesday has caused a 100m-long crack to appear in the Tohoku Expressway in Tome City, Miyagi prefecture, according to the Miyagi Prefectural Expressway Police Corps.
See video of the rupture below, via Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
Quake that caused tsunamis rivaled 1995 Kobe earthquake that killed 6,000
Wednesday’s 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Japan rivaled another earthquake that hit the Kobe area in 1995, killing more than 6,000 people.
So far, only one person has been reported dead in yesterday’s earthquake, however, with scores more injured.
The Kobe quake, the second deadliest in Japan in the 20th century, was closer to the surface and nearer to land, while the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake took place about 60 km below sea level and 57 km from shore.
Scientists worry about earthquake threat from section of California fault line
As authorities work to respond to the magnitude 7.3 earthquake and the resulting tsunamis in Japan, researchers in California are studying whether a section of its famous San Andreas fault line is more dangerous than previously imagined.
Scientists previously believed that a central section of the fault produced less severe earthquakes than other sections of the fault. However, researchers have concluded that large magnitude earthquakes are possible in the area and have happened in the past
Catch up on Graig Graziosi’s report here.
San Andreas fault could cause greater earthquakes than first thought, researchers say
The central section of the fault line has not had a major earthquake in 2,000 years, but that doesn’t mean it can’t produce one
