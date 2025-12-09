Japan tsunami live updates: At least 23 people injured after rare 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes
Nuclear power plants urgently carry out checks after earthquake prompts tsunami warning
More than 20 people were injured when a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan, triggering a tsunami of up to 70cm in Pacific coastal communities.
The country has been bracing itself for tsunami waves of up to 3m on the northeastern coastline after the quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 23 people were injured, including one seriously.
The government said it was assessing damage from the tsunami and quake, which struck at about 11.15pm in the Pacific Ocean around 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island.
“I’ve never experienced such a big shaking,” said shop owner Nobuo Yamada.
A tsunami of 70cm was measured in Kuji port in Iwate prefecture, south of Aomori, and tsunami levels of up to 50cm struck other coastal communities, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Nuclear plants carried out urgent checks. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said about 118 gallons of water spilled at the Rokkasho fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori, but that there was no safety concern.
The tsunami warning was downgraded to an 'advisory'
The Japan Meteorological Agency, has changed the “tsunami warning to a tsunami advisory”.
This means people under the alert do not have to evacuate to higher ground, but need to stay away from the coastline and keep away from river mouth and please stay alert.
In the past, small fishing boats capsized in harbours under tsunami advisory, as reported by the NHK, Japanese television broadcaster.
The meteorological agency reported the quake's magnitude as 7.5, is down from its earlier estimate of 7.6.
It issued an alert for potential tsunami surges of up to 3 meters (10 feet) in some areas and later downgraded to an advisory.
Traffic jams and car accidents amidst the panic to get to evacuation centres
Satoshi Kato, a vice principal of a public high school in Hachinohe, told the NHK, Japan’s national TV network, that he was at home when the quake struck, and that glasses and bowls fell and smashed into shards on the floor.
Mr Kato said he drove to the school because it was designated an evacuation centre, and on the way he encountered traffic jams and car accidents as panicked people tried to flee. Nobody had yet come to the school to take shelter, he said.
23 people were hurt, including one seriously injured
Most of the victims were hit by falling objects, NHK reported, adding that several people were injured in a hotel in Hachinohe.
A man in Tohoku was slightly hurt when his car fell into a hole as the road caved in.
Prime minister extends 'heartfelt condolences' to those injured
Prime minister Sanae Takaichi has posted the following on the social media platform, X.
“To residents in areas where the shaking was strong, for the next week or so, please pay close attention to information from the Japan Meteorological Agency and local governments, and ensure that you secure furniture, reconfirm your daily earthquake preparedness, and prepare to evacuate immediately if you feel shaking.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to those who were injured in the earthquake.”
Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries
A tremor occurs at least every five minutes in Japan as it is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.
This is because it is located in the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin.
Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater.
The yen weakened briefly due to the tremors
Japan’s currency, the yen, weakened briefly against major currencies after news broke of the tremor, before recovering some ground.
The dollar reached a session high and was trading at around 155.81 yen around 15.33 GMT, while the euro also hit a session high.
Another earthquake could be on its way, says Japan Meterological Agency
"There is a possibility that further powerful and stronger earthquakes could occur over the next several days," a Japan Meteorological Agency official said at a briefing.
Following the tremor, the JMA issued an advisory for a wide region from the northernmost island of Hokkaido down to Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, calling on residents to be on alert for the possibility of a powerful earthquake hitting again within a week.
Watch: PM Takaichi says government has set up emergency task force
Prime minister Sanae Takaichi said the government has established an emergency task force at 11.16pm (local time) after a powerful quake hit northern Japan on Monday.
Locals were warned to be “alert” for further tremors, as earthquakes have previously struck this area in quick succession.
Aftershocks possible in the coming days, authorities say
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning about possible aftershocks in the next few days.
It reported there is a slight increase in risk of a magnitude 8-level quake and possible tsunami occurring along Japan's northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido.
The agency urged residents in 182 municipalities in the area to monitor their emergency preparedness in the upcoming week.
Watch: Earthquake tremors footage documented
People affected by the earthquake have taken to social media to share footage of the tremors in the mainland of Japan.
