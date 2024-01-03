✕ Close Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of deadly Japan earthquakes

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said rescuers were in a “battle against time” as the death toll from the series of strong earthquakes rose to 55.

A magnitude of 7.6 jolted Japan on Monday afternoon damaging buildings and roads, which also prompted the country to issue tsunami warnings along the coast. The tsunami warnings were later lifted on early Tuesday morning.

Forty-eight people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa prefecture on the main central island of Honshu, officials said. Sixteen others were seriously injured, while damage to homes was so great that it could not immediately be assessed.

Rescue teams struggled in freezing temperatures on Tuesday to reach isolated areas where many people are feared trapped under toppled buildings.

“The search and rescue of those impacted by the quake is a battle against time,” the prime minister said during an emergency disaster meeting.

The Meteorological Agency said that more quakes could hit the area over the next week, especially in the next two or three days.