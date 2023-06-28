Japanese kabuki actor arrested for ‘assisting in mother’s suicide’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Japan’s most popular kabuki actors has been arrested for allegedly helping his mother die by suicide.

Ennosuke Ichikawa, the 47-year-old actor of the Japanese traditional theatre form, was taken into custody on Tuesday on allegations that he helped his elderly mother take sleeping pills.

Mr Ichikawa was found unconscious at his Tokyo home alongside his father, the kabuki actor Danshiro, 76, and his 75-year-old mother, Nobuko, on 18 May, according to Japanese media reports.

Investigators believe it’s likely that he took the pills along with his parents, the Japan Times reported.

There were multiple suicide notes recovered from the scene, according to local media, with the police suspecting that Mr Ichikawa gave “sleep-inducing pills” to his mother.

The actor’s parents were both declared dead, and police are investigating his involvement in his father’s death as well.

“My family had a discussion and attempted suicide. My parents took sleeping aids,” Mr Ichikawa allegedly told police before his arrest, the Mainichi said.

The family had reportedly discussed “dying and being reborn,” according to the public broadcaster NHK.

Mr Ichikawa was in the hospital when his arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday after which he voluntarily left the hospital in Setagaya Ward to accompany investigators to the police station, according to Japan Times.

The outlet also reported that investigators found that the actor was prescribed sleeping pills in the past. He also told the police that he “covered his parents in a plastic bag” and that he “threw away the pill packaging”.

Mr Ichikawa, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, made his kabuki debut in 1980 and rose to become one of the country’s best-known artists in the traditional theatre form. He has since performed to critical acclaim around the world, including in Paris, London and Amsterdam.