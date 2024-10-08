Japanese government caught out in ‘embarrassing’ photo editing row

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A group photo of Japan’s cabinet ministers was edited, the government admitted after media reports revealed discrepancies.

The photo, posted online by the new prime minister Shigeru Ishiba’s office, underwent minor edits, Japan’s cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed on Monday.

The edits included tucking in the white shirts of Mr Ishiba and defence minister Gen Nakatani, which were visible in the original media photos. “Minor editing was made,” Mr Hayashi told reporters, trying to deflect criticism of the photo manipulation.

Earlier, photos captured by local media revealed what seemed to be an untidy glimpse of white shirts beneath the suits worn by Mr Ishiba and his defence minister, Mr Nakatani, while the version on the government website had them neatly tucked in.

But not before online mockery of the “sloppy” original cabinet photo had taken over social media.

“This is more hideous than a group picture of some kind of a seniors’ club during a trip to a hot spring. It’s utterly embarrassing,” one user wrote on X, according to the BBC.

The Japan Times reported that the official photo also appeared to have repositioned several ministers to enhance their prominence.

open image in gallery This picture released by Japan’s prime minister’s office shows Shigeru Ishiba (front C) and his cabinet ministers attending a photo session at Ishiba’s residence in Tokyo, Japan on 1 October 2024 ( Japan Prime Minister’s Office/Screenshot )

Mr Hayashi explained that such minor edits have been common for official photos. “Group photos taken at official events at the Prime Minister’s Office will remain as a memento for the people for many years to come, which is why minor edits have been done in the past, and the practice is not exclusive to this photo,” Mr Hayashi said.

The photograph was taken after Japan’s new cabinet’s first meeting last week. A few days earlier, Mr Ishiba, 67, replaced Fumio Kishida as the leader of the ruling party and was officially appointed prime minister on Tuesday.

Mr Ishiba’s newly appointed cabinet has also faced criticism for gender inequality, with only two women in relatively minor positions in the 19-member team, a drop from five women in the previous cabinet.

Mr Ishiba has also announced plans for a snap election on 27 October.

In March, a photo of Kate Middleton and her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, sparked controversy.

The picture was released but then pulled by news agencies after errors in the image were spotted. Initially, the palace refused to comment, but later the Princess of Wales apologised as she admitted to editing what was the first official picture of her since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”