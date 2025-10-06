Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ poised to be first woman prime minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hardline nationalist leader Sanae Takaichi has won the leadership election for Japan’s ruling party, paving the way for her to become the country’s first woman prime minister.

Ms Takaichi, 64, will succeed prime minister Shigeru Ishiba, as their Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party remains the largest in parliament. But with recent elections seeing the LDP-led coalition losing its majority in both chambers of parliament, she will need support from opposition parties to govern smoothly.

Ms Takaichi, who has repeatedly referred to Margaret Thatcher as a source of inspiration, is a hardline conservative and close ally of late prime minister, Shinzo Abe. Over the weekend, she vowed to "work, work, work" to turn "people's anxieties about their daily lives and the future into hope".

She now faces a mammoth task of winning back trust from a public angered by rising prices and corruption scandals, and drawn to opposition groups promising big stimulus and clampdowns on foreigners. Ms Takaichi will now also have to shoulder the responsibility of steering a fractured party marred by scandal while navigating a nation grappling with demographic decline.

Though her campaign did not focus overwhelmingly on her gender, Ms Takaichi noted in her victory speech on Saturday evening that she had “made history for the LDP”.

“Right now, instead of savouring joy, I’m overwhelmed by what’s ahead, a mountain of challenges that I have to tackle with help from all of you,” she said.

“We must make our party one that is more energetic and cheerful so that we can change the people’s worries into hope,” Ms Takaichi added, calling for cooperation from LDP lawmakers. “Otherwise, we can’t rebuild our party.”

Parliament is expected to convene on 15 October to formally elect the next prime minister.

open image in gallery Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, center left, bows as Takaichi was chosen to a new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party during the party's leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

A former economic security and interior minister, Ms Takaichi has repeatedly referred to the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher as her political hero, citing her strong character and convictions coupled with her “womanly warmth”. She said she met “the Iron Lady” at a symposium shortly before Thatcher’s death in 2013.

"My goal is to become the Iron Lady," she told a group of children during the campaign.

A drummer and a fan of heavy metal, Ms Takaichi is no stranger to making some noise herself. She is a regular visitor to the Yasukuni shrine, which honours Japan‘s war dead – including some executed war criminals – and is viewed by some Asian neighbours as a symbol of its past militarism. She has called for a hardline stance towards China, after Beijing this year marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and the end of the Second World War with its biggest military parade.

She has pledged a cabinet with Nordic-level gender parity, which marks a stark shift from outgoing premier shiba’s cabinet, which included just two women. But surveys suggest her conservative views resonate more strongly with men than with women.

Ms Takaichi remains opposed to same-sex marriage and to revising a 19th century policy, which could allow married couples to use separate surnames. She also backs male-only imperial succession.

Yuki Tsuji, a professor specialising in politics and gender at Tokai University, said Ms Takaichi “has no interest in women’s rights or gender equality policies”.

“Therefore, it is unlikely that any change will occur in this policy area compared with previous LDP administrations,” she told AFP news agency.

open image in gallery Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi ( AP )

However, professor Tsuji added the symbolic significance of having a woman as premier is “quite substantial”. If she fails to achieve results, “this could foster negative perceptions of women prime ministers”, professor Tsuji added.

Japan ranks 118th out of 148 in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, with women making just 15 per cent of the Lower House.

However, it is her economic agenda that could send the greatest tremors through Japan’s political and financial establishment.

A protege of the late Shinzo Abe and a staunch supporter of his “Abenomics” stimulus programme, Ms Takaichi has urged increased public spending and tax cuts to offset the rising cost of living, while criticising the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to hike interest rates. Kazuo Ueda, the governor of BOJ, previously on Friday said that the central bank would set rates “without any preconceptions.”

“I have thrown away my own work-life balance and I will work, work, work,” Ms Takaichi said in her victory speech.

“Recently, I have heard harsh voices from across the country saying we don’t know what the LDP stands for anymore,” she had said in a speech before the second-round vote. “That sense of urgency drove me. I wanted to turn people’s anxieties about their daily lives and the future into hope.”

Born in Nara, western Japan, to a police officer mother and a father employed in the country’s vital automotive sector, Ms Takaichi has often drawn on her roots to shape her political image.

In a speech last month, she denounced tourists for mistreating the sacred deer that freely wander the Nara Park, promising tougher action against unruly foreigners. It is the sort of stance that has struck a chord with voters amid record numbers of tourists visiting Japan – though when pressed, Ms Takaichi struggled to provide evidence for incidents of the kinds of animal abuse she described.

A graduate of Kobe University with a degree in business management, Ms Takaichi later served as a congressional fellow in the US Congress, according to her official website. Eager to grasp how Japan was seen abroad, she worked at the office of Democrat Patricia Schroeder, known for her sharp criticism of Tokyo.

Before entering politics, Ms Takaichi reportedly worked briefly as a television host. She joined politics in 1993, winning a seat in the lower house as an independent before joining the LDP three years later. She has won 10 parliamentary elections since and has carved out a reputation as one of the party’s most vocal conservative figures.

Ms Takaichi said she would travel overseas more regularly than her predecessor to spread the word that “Japan is Back!”

“Takaichi is a very experienced politician. She has had some experience working in the US as well, [she is] a long-term observer of US-Japan relations, so that’s her strength,” said Yuka Hayashi, vice president of the Asia Group, a Washington-based strategic advisory firm.

“She said that she’s confident that she could build a very strong personal relationship with President Trump. And the reason for that is her policy focuses on what she calls the ‘Japan First’ policy. And that kind of corresponds to President Trump’s America First policy. She sees that sort of common thread there. On the other hand, she’s a hardliner, very conservative when it comes to Japan’s relationship with its Asian neighbours,” said Mr Hayashi.

“She has had a very hawkish stance on World War II legacy issues. She has insisted on visiting the Yasukuni Shrine numerous times, knowing that would inflame Japan’s relationship with its neighbours. So there is some concern that she could fuel tensions with the relationship with South Korea and China.

“This is a very challenging time for the LDP so I think she would probably try to focus on party unity and be very careful about taking excessively conservative hardline stances in foreign policy.”