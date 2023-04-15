Explosion heard as object thrown near Japan PM during speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A loud explosion-like sound was reportedly heard as a strange object was thrown near Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida during a speech on Saturday.

During his outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama, a “pipe-like object” was thrown near the prime minister, Reuters reported.

Mr Kishida reportedly took cover at the site and remained safe as he was evacuated.

Public broadcaster NHK noted that an explosion-like sound was heard at the scene.

There have been no signs of injuries or damage, it was reported.

Several local news reports, including from Kyodo news agency, suggest a “smoke bomb” was thrown at the prime minister.

News footage showed officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area.

The local news reports show several police officers gathering around the man and pressing him to the ground.

Japan police say they’ve arrested a suspect who appears to have thrown the explosive at the port where the PM was to speak.

Mr Kishida was starting a speech following his tour of a fishing harbour in the western Japanese city when the incident occurred.

The explosion reportedly happened right before he was to begin his speech.

He was reportedly there to cheer for his ruling party’s candidate in a local election.

A witness told NHK news that she was among the crowd and saw something come flying from behind.

She said there was a sudden loud noise and she fled with her children.

The incident comes as Mr Kishida is due to host a Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in Hiroshima next month.

It also comes nine months following the assassination of Mr Kishida’s predecessor Shinzo Abe in July last year.

Mr Abe was shot and killed by a lone assailant with a homemade gun while the former prime minister was delivering a speech at a campaign event.

The assassination brought to light several holes in the former prime minister’s security that led to a reinforcement of police security measures in the country.