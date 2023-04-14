Evacuation sirens echo on Japanese island after North Korea fires missile nearby

An eerie alert could be heard blaring close to Japan after it's thought North Korea fired a new type of ballistic missile, prompting fear among residents.

Those on the island of Hokkaido were given the 'J-Alert' (emergency broadcast), telling them to take immediate cover, at around 8am local time.

While some sheltered in their homes, others were left in panic on the streets.

However, it was later retracted, after it was confirmed that the suspected missile had fallen into the sea.

