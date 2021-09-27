Princess Mako’s college boyfriend arrives in Japan for marriage

Japanese princess Mako’s boyfriend Komuro Kei arrived at the island nation from the US on Monday after three years, as preparations are underway for the two to get married.

The daughter of Japan’s imperial family will tie the knot with Mr Kei this year, with a date expected to be announced in October.

Mr Kei, who is princess Mako’s college sweetheart, was spotted earlier on Sunday before boarding his flight at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, in a suit without a necktie and a ponytail, reported Japan’s national broadcaster NHK.

He reached Japan on Monday afternoon and will be quarantining for two weeks before reuniting with the princess for the first time since 2018.

Mr Kei had moved to the US three years ago after securing admission in a law school and subsequently getting a license to practice law in New York state.

After the marriage – which has been stalled for many years because of a financial dispute – princess Mako will be stripped of her royal status to wed the commoner and her college classmate.

The princess earlier decided to forgo a one-off payment worth $1.35mn (at least £985,000), amid mounting public criticism over getting married to a non-imperial family.

None of the royal ceremonies followed by the prestigious family for the wedding – including the engagement – will be held, local reports said, citing sources.

Crown prince Akishino – princess Mako’s father and grand emperor Akihito’s son – had said parents should respect their child’s wish to marry and also pointed to the Constitutional clause requiring mutual consent of both the sexes.

The union had earlier hit a roadblock after a financial dispute erupted between Mr Kei’s mother and her former fiancé.

Japan’s royal succession law, which passes lineage only to male members of the family, requires female members to lose their imperial status if they marry outside the royal circle.

After the marriage, the two are expected to move to New York and spend their married life there.

Agencies contributed to this story