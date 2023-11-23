Japan holds first world championship of competitive rubbish collection

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japan on Wednesday held the first world championship of a unique homegrown competition of rubbish collection.

As many as 21 countries participated in the sport that includes scouting for empty cans, bits of plastic, and cigarettes on the streets of Tokyo, with Britain lifting the first Spogomi World Cup.

Launched in 2008, the name is derived from two words "sport" and "gomi" – Japanese for trash. Spogomi founder Kenichi Mamitsuka used to pick up litter on his morning runs and realised that setting targets could turn it into a fun activity, reported AFP.

“If you form national spogomi associations, my ambition is that it could become an Olympic demonstration event,” he told the wire agency.

The competitors, which included participants from countries like the US, Australia, and France, collected a total of 548kg of litter, according to organizers.

Armed with gloves, metal tongs and trash bags, each team was made up of three players who were awarded points based on the amount and types of trash they picked up.

Collecting trash from private properties was not allowed, and the players were given 20 minutes after each trash-picking session to sort litter in different categories including burnable waste, recyclable plastic bottles, metal cans, cigarette butts and others.

"It’s frustrating because we wanted to win this event," Tomoe Takahashi, a member of the Japanese team from Niigata Prefecture, was quoted as saying by The Mainichi. "But I hope more people around the world will be interested in environmental issues."

The UK earned the top spot with 9,046.1 points for collecting a total of 57.27kg of trash.

The second World Cup is scheduled to be held in Tokyo in 2025.