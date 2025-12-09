Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan’s weather agency has issued a megaquake warning, the highest level of earthquake alert, hours after a 7.5 magnitude tremor struck the country.

Residents living near the Pacific coast have been urged by authorities to remain vigilant throughout the coming week and prepare evacuation plans in case they need to flee their homes.

At least 33 people were injured in the earthquake on Monday night, with waves reaching up to 70cm seen in several coastal communities.

Follow the latest update on the earthquake in Japan here.

open image in gallery Authorities have warned that an even stronger earthquake could strike Japan ( AP )

Tsunami alerts from Monday’s earthquake have been lifted, but a megaquake would revive the threat of large and devastating tsunamis along Japan’s Pacific coast, authorities warned.

Tuesday’s notice was the first time this top-tier alert has been issued since the warning system was launched in 2022.

What is a megaquake?

A megaquake, also known as a megathrust earthquake, is an extremely powerful earthquake with a magnitude above 8.0 on the Richter scale, according to Japan’s Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion.

They can occur as a result of “plate subduction”, when one tectonic plate slides beneath another and sinks into the Earth’s mantle.

A massive earthquake can have an epicenter as far as 100km to 100km, causing damage across a large region. If it takes place in a shallow area beneath the seabed, it will “almost always produce a large tsunami”, the organisation says.

Japan has never issued a warning for the most severe kind of earthquake since it launched its early warning system in 2022, which was brought in place to detect the possibility of a massive quake hitting the country.

open image in gallery A fire broke out after the earthquake in Aomori City ( JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images )

Months ago, the Cabinet Office released a major update to its long-feared “megaquake” scenario, projecting that any massive offshore rupture could kill around 300,000 people and cause damage equivalent to half of the country’s GDP.

But Morikubo Tsukasa, director of disaster management at the Cabinet Office, told reporters that global earthquake data indicates a possibility, not a prediction, of a larger tremor.

Japan’s deadliest earthquake on record was in the Kanto region in 1923. The megathrust earthquake measured 8.0 on the richter scale and was estimated to have killed between 105,000 and 140,000 people.

Why is Japan vulnerable?

Japan is positioned along the infamous ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, where four tectonic plates - the Pacific, North American, Eurasian and Filipino - converge in a region which is teeming with tectonic activity.

Constant shifting of these plates leads to frequent earthquakes in the country, some of which can have devastating impacts on the country.

Japan, however, is relatively robust when it faces earthquakes of high magnitudes compared to other countries, such as Turkey and Syria, which suffered sheer devastation and a catastrophic loss of life.

The country is regarded as having world-leading earthquake preparedness with resilient building structures adhering to strict regulations, along with regular earthquake drills practised in schools.

The current warning is in place along the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench, covering coastal areas from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture.

Are megaquakes common in Japan?

open image in gallery The Kanto earthquake in 1923 killed more than 100,000 people

The most notable recent example of a mega earthquake is the 2011 Tohoku Pacific Ocean Earthquake, which had a magnitude of 9.0-9.1 on the Richer scale.

Known in Japan as the Great East Japan Earthquake, it lasted approximately six minutes and caused a huge tsunami. It was the most powerful earthquake Japan has ever suffered, and the fourth-most powerful earthquake recorded in the world.

Nearly 20,000 people died in the 2011 disaster, with the great majority believed to have been a result of the overwhelming tsunami waves striking the east coast.

Other megaquakes in Japan in the 20th and 21st century, include 1933, 1944, 1946, 1952 and 2003.