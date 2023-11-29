US military aircraft with 8 on board crashes into sea off Japan
A US military aircraft with eight personnel on board has crashed into the sea near Japan’s Yakushima island, the Japanese coastguard said.
More follows
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
A US military aircraft with eight personnel on board has crashed into the sea near Japan’s Yakushima island, the Japanese coastguard said.
More follows
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies