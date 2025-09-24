Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba says recognition of Palestine inevitable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba told the United Nations that Tokyo’s recognition of Palestine is a matter of “when” and not if, criticising Israeli officials for rejecting the idea of Palestinian statehood.

His remarks come as more countries, including Britain, Canada, Australia, Portugal and France, have recognised Palestine amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

“I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building,” Mr Ishiba said.

“For our country, the question is not whether to recognise a Palestinian state, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted,” he said.

While affirming Japan’s close alliance with the US, Mr Ishiba warned Tokyo may take new measures if Israel continues obstructing a two-state solution, stressing the need for accountable Palestinian governance alongside peace with Israel.

“I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realisation of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response,” he added.

Almost 80 per cent of UN member states now recognise Palestine.

Japan, despite being a key US ally, has been signalling a shift on Palestine – unlike South Korea and Singapore, which still withhold recognition of Palestine.

Mr Ishiba said that the “terror inflicted by Hamas and the devastation in Gaza we are witnessing today have left many feeling deeply saddened”.

He added: “What matters the most is that Palestine can exist in a sustainable manner, living side by side in peace with Israel.

“As we invite Palestine to assume its role as a responsible member of the international community. The Palestinian side must establish a system of governance that ensures accountability,” he said.

Israel and the US have been critical of the decisions by several nations, including the UK, to recognise Palestine, saying they are a “reward for Hamas”.

UK’s Keir Starmer and his ministers reject that claim, and the PM announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Hamas recently, describing it as a “brutal terror organisation”. He repeated his demands for the release of hostages taken in the 7 October attacks.

Canada, Australia, Portugal and France joined Britain in recognising Palestinian statehood on Sunday, as part of a coordinated effort to build global momentum towards a two-state solution.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the establishment of a Palestinian state “will not happen”, in an angry response to recognition by the UK, Canada and Australia.

“It will not happen,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video message. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River,” he said.

The Israeli foreign ministry also condemned the move, saying: “Recognition is nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas.”

In a post on X, it said: “Hamas leaders themselves openly admit: this recognition is a direct outcome, the ‘fruit’ for the October 7 massacre. Don’t let jihadist ideology dictate your policy.”

Palestine has held non-member observer state status at the UN General Assembly since November 2012.

In 2024, the Assembly expanded its privileges, allowing Palestine to sit alongside member states, introduce proposals, and join committees – though it still lacks voting rights.

In February this year, US president Donald Trump cast doubt on a two-state solution by suggesting a US takeover of Gaza – a proposal denounced by Arab states, Palestinians, and the UN as “ethnic cleansing” – which Israel has firmly rejected.

Nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli onslaught after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on 7 Oct 2023, killing 1,200 and abducting 251 people.