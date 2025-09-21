Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has taken the historic step of recognising the state of Palestine, marking a major milestone in the push towards peace in the Middle East as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.

The move comes after the UK shifted its position in July and laid down the gauntlet to Israel, saying recognition would happen if it did not meet a list of demands, including a ceasefire.

While it is largely symbolic, it has sparked fury in Israel, which condemned the recognition as “rewarding Hamas”, and represents a key divergence between UK and US foreign policy, with Washington resisting pressure to follow suit.

Announcing the move on Sunday, Sir Keir said: “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer announces the recognition of a Palestinian state on Sunday ( Keir Starmer/X )

“To revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom, formally recognises the state of Palestine,” he added.

In a bid to head off opposition from the US, where President Donald Trump has said recognition is one of the few points of contention between him and Sir Keir, the prime minister confirmed he will also hit Hamas, which he described as a “brutal terror organisation”, with fresh sanctions.

He also restated his demands for the group to release all the hostages seized during Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, which also saw 1,200 killed, agree to an immediate ceasefire and accept it will have no role in the government of Gaza.

He said: “We are clear, this solution is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future, no role in government, no role in security.

“We have already prescribed and sanctioned Hamas, and we will go further. I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks.”

And he condemned Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza, calling for an immediate end to the offensive.

Sir Keir said: “The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza. The offensive of recent weeks. The starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable.

“Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they collect food and water. The death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end.”

Canada and Australia joined Britain in recognising Palestinian statehood on Sunday, as part of a coordinated effort to build global momentum towards a two-state solution.

Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the establishment of a Palestinian state "will not happen", in an angry response to recognition by the UK, Canada and Australia on Sunday.

"It will not happen," the Israeli Prime Minister said in a video message. "A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River," he said.

Speaking ahead of Sir Keir’s announcement, deputy prime minister David Lammy acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would do little to change the situation for those on the ground.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Keir Starmer have clashed over the decision ( PA Wire )

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “Will this feed children? No, it won't, that's down to humanitarian aid. Will this free hostages? That must be down to a ceasefire.”

He also conceded that a Palestinian state would not emerge "overnight" after Britain’s recognition. Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper will now formally establish diplomatic relations with Palestine, Sir Keir said in a letter to its president Mahmoud Abbas.

In an early indication of the changes as a result of recognition, some Foreign Office web pages, including travel advice for Israel, changed references from "Occupied Palestinian Territories" to "Palestine".

As Israel continues its offensive in Gaza City, at least 31 people were killed after Israel blew up residential buildings on Sunday, according to health officials.

A spokesperson for Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday said: “His message to nations that are taking the avenue to disregard the sheer utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into and Israel, including our soldiers, families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity, is that the people of Israel aren't going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics.”

And the Israeli foreign ministry condemned the move, saying: “Recognition is nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas.”

In a post on X, it said: “Hamas leaders themselves openly admit: this recognition is a direct outcome, the 'fruit' for the October 7 massacre. Don't let Jihadist ideology dictate your policy.”

Kemi Badenoch said recognising a Palestinian state was an "absolutely disastrous" move by Sir Keir. The Tory leader added: “We will all rue the day this decision was made. Rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas.”

open image in gallery David Lammy says recognition will have little immediate impact on the ground in Gaza ( PA )

Labour pledged to recognise a Palestinian state in its manifesto before the last general election, and earlier this year, Sir Keir bowed to growing pressure from his own MPs, including some high-profile members of his cabinet, to lay out a plan to make the historic move.

The PM hopes recognising the state of Palestine will buy him breathing room with his increasingly restless backbench MPs, who have long criticised his stance on the conflict.

But pro-Gaza MPs in the party will seek to pile pressure on the prime minister to take further action, including to sanction Israel over its ongoing offensive. And Amnesty International UK warned recognising Palestine could be a “hollow gesture if the UK does not also seek to end Israel's genocide, illegal occupation, and system of apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

The biggest group representing hostage families also condemned Sir Keir’s decision, accusing him and other world leaders of “turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity following the October 7 massacre”.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said “offering such significant political rewards without securing the return of all 48 of our loved ones represents a catastrophic failure of political, moral, and diplomatic leadership that will severely damage efforts to bring them all home”.

open image in gallery Husam Zomlot said the decision means ‘ending the denial of our existence’ ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the top Palestinian diplomat in the UK said recognition would correct a colonial-era wrong dating back to the Balfour Declaration supporting the creation of a Jewish state in 1917.

The Palestinian head of mission Husam Zomlot told the BBC: “The issue today is ending the denial of our existence that started 108 years ago, in 1917.

“Today, the British people should celebrate a day when history is being corrected, when wrongs are being righted, when recognition of the wrongs of the past are beginning to be corrected.” He went on to say recognition “must now be followed by action”, including calling for Britain to “acknowledge and halt the genocide”.

More Britons than not support the recognition of a Palestinian state, with 44 per cent saying they back the move and just 18 per cent saying they oppose it.

YouGov polling found backing among Labour voters was even stronger, with 62 per cent of Sir Keir’s backers supporting recognition and one in 10 against it.

More than 150 countries recognise a Palestinian state, including a dozen in Europe.