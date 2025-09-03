Bullet trains disrupted as record rainfall floods northeastern Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rainfall in northeastern Japan on Tuesday forced temporary suspensions of Shinkansen bullet train services and caused flooding in dozens of homes, the local media reported.

Shinkansen bullet trains between Akita prefecture and Morioka in Iwate prefecture in northeastern Japan were temporarily suspended on Tuesday afternoon after heavy rains lashed the region, resuming service by around 6.15pm local time, the railway operator JR East reported.

The city of Akita issued its highest-level emergency alert to protect more than 4,500 residents, while parts of Gojome and Senboku also received similar warnings, according to Mainichi.

The Shinjo River in Akita Prefecture, along with five other rivers, overflowed, inundating 25 homes in Gojome and the village of Kamikoani by early Tuesday afternoon, prefectural authorities said.

Numerous roads were also submerged, disrupting travel and emergency access.

Kitaakita City recorded a record 190mm (7.5 inches) of rainfall within 24 hours through Tuesday evening – surpassing the typical September average, authorities noted.

With heavy rain expected to persist through Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents to stay alert for landslides, lightning, sudden strong winds, and hail across the country.

open image in gallery Earlier last month, Japanese authorities urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country’s southwest ( JIJI Press )

The agency said that low-pressure systems over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan are moving northeastward, approaching the eastern Kuril Islands and Japan, according to Kyodo News.

Forecasts indicate that by 6pm on Wednesday, rainfall could total up to 180mm in northeastern Japan, 150mm in the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan, and 120mm in the Kanto-Koshin area of eastern Japan.

Earlier last month, torrential rains triggered severe flooding and landslides across Japan’s Kyushu region, forcing authorities to call for the evacuation of millions of residents.

In Kumamoto prefecture on Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island, streets and neighbourhoods were submerged under about a metre of water, with rivers overflowing, vehicles swept away, and infrastructure heavily damaged, according to The Japan Times.