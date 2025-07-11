Watch as record rainfall in Japan fully submerges roads in water as drivers try to wade their way through the severe flooding.

Footage recorded on Thursday (10 July) shows queues of cars in an underpass in Shibuya, Tokyo driving through huge floods as 100mm of rainfall accumulated across the capital.

Multiple “record-breaking short-duration heavy rain” warnings were issued, mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region amid the record breaking rainfall.

The downpour also caused the Meguro River to reach the “flood risk water level,” the threshold at which evacuation orders can be issued by local authorities.