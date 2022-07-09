Shinzo Abe’s body brought back to Tokyo as politicians resume campaign

The body of Shinzo Abe was returned to his home in Tokyo in a hearse on Saturday morning as lawmakers paid their last respect amid heavy security for the funeral of the former Japanese prime minister a day after he was assassinated.

A hearse carrying the body of the later leader was believed to be accompanied by his wife, Akie, who returned with him from the hospital in Kashihara where Abe was declared dead after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Pictures showed the car rolling into the residence of the slain politician as a large crowd of people gathered to pay respect and Japanese lawmakers stood, bowing, as it passed amid the heavy presence of media and police force.

Members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) - which was once led by Abe - said they would resume the campaigning on Saturday. The former prime minister was on campaign trail in his final hours ahead of Sunday’s vote for parliamentary elections.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida, a protege of Abe, said Japan “will not be defeated by violence” in an emotional speech to the nation as he held back tears.

Mr Kishida said: “The free and fair election, which is the root of democracy, needs to be protected no matter what. We will not be defeated by violence.”

He said he was “lost for words” and he “was praying that his life would be saved, but despite that, I came to learn of (his death).”

His wife returned with his body to their residence (AP)

Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader, was giving a speech in Nara when he was shot from behind by a man — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

He collapsed bleeding at the scene and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions.

At the time of the shooting, Abe was speaking to a small crowd in support of the ruling LDP to seek a majority in the Upper House of parliament in coalition with the conservative Komeito party. A total of 125 seats are up for grabs, half of the 248-member upper chamber.

Abe remained an influential figure in the country’s political landscape despite his resignation as the prime minister in 2020. But it was his but his ultra-nationalist views made him a divisive figure to many.

Outside his residence on Saturday, a throng of people gathered to lay flowers and pay respect to the leader.

People pray at a makeshift memorial near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot (AP)

The elections on Sunday will continue as police try to investigate the motives for the killing. They have launched a murder investigation.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, was arrested for the killing. Police confiscated a gun that was homemade - about 40cm long — and he later admitted to shooting Abe, Nara Nishi police said during a news conference on Friday.

The police also found multiple types of guns which were wrapped with adhesive tape and had iron pipes from his home, NKH reported.

According to Kyodo news, he believed Abe to be connected to the religious group that he thought was behind her mother’s bankruptcy, investigative sources said.