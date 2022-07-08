The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after he was shot in the back during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officials said that 67-year-old Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, where he was being treated.

Fire department officials said that Abe had a wound on the right side of his neck and suffered subcutaneous bleeding on the left side of his chest.

Officials added that he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest before reaching hospital, meaning his breathing and heartbeat had both stopped.

More follows