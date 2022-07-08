Shinzo Abe dead: Former Japanese prime minister dies after being shot during speech – reports
Abe was the longest serving prime minister in Japan’s history
The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after he was shot in the back during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, according to state broadcaster NHK.
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) officials said that 67-year-old Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, where he was being treated.
Fire department officials said that Abe had a wound on the right side of his neck and suffered subcutaneous bleeding on the left side of his chest.
Officials added that he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest before reaching hospital, meaning his breathing and heartbeat had both stopped.
More follows
