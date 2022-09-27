Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM amid protests and tight security
Abe was assassinated on 8 July at a campaign rally
Japan will today pay its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who was assassinated in July.
World leaders representing Japan’s allies, including the US vice president Kamala Harris, are in Tokyo to attend the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.
More than 5,000 people, including many who were present at the Queen’s funeral last week, will attend the occasion that has triggered protests domestically at the projected cost of up to $12m.
Demonstrations against the funeral reached a peak on Monday with nearly 10,000 protesters marching through the streets of the capital demanding the event be called off.
Last week, a man in his seventies set himself on fire near the prime minister's office in the capital to express his opposition to the funeral.
The funeral is seen as prime minister Fumio Kishida's attempt to strengthen diplomatic ties with key allies amid his own dwindling popularity and rising tensions with neighbours China and North Korea.
What will the ceremony entail?
The funeral is slated to start at 2pm local time on Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan in central Tokyo.
Japanese troops will line the streets around the venue, and 20 of them will perform guards of honour outside of Abe's home as his family leaves, then there will be a 19-volley salute.
The ceremony will start when Abe's widow Akie Abe enters the hall carrying an urn containing the ashes of Abe, placed in a wooden box and wrapped in white cloth.
After entering the hall, attendees will listen to a speech given by Hirokazu Matsuno, the deputy chair of the funeral committee. They will then rise for the national anthem before observing a moment’s silence.
That will be followed by commemorative speeches, the sending off of Mr Abe’s remains and the laying of commemorative wreaths.
The memorial service is expected to last for an hour and a half.
Who is attending the funeral?
More than 700 foreign dignitaries, including nearly 50 world leaders, are expected to attend Tuesday’s event in Tokyo.
US vice president Kamala Harris, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Australia’s Anthony Albanese, Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong, Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo, along with the Philippines vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio will be present at the state funeral.
In total, close to 6000 people will attend the event to pay their respects to the slain prime minister.
Why are Japanese citizens protesting Shinzo Abe’s state funeral?
The decision to hold a state funeral for slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe has triggered protests, with citizens criticising the current premier for spending large amounts of taxpayers’ money to host foreign dignitaries.
The state funeral - a rare honour - is usually reserved for the members of Japan’s imperial family. The last politician to be given one was former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.
On Monday, nearly 10,000 protesters with banners marched through the streets of Tokyo with demands to call off the event. Last week, a man in his seventies set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office in the capital to oppose the service.
“I don’t think this funeral should be held,” said Hidemi Noto, a 38-year-old assistant movie director who had stopped by the site at the Nippon Budokan Hall on Monday.
“It has a completely different meaning to a funeral for ordinary people. I don’t think we should use tax money for this,” he told Reuters.
Security beefed up in Tokyo
Tokyo was placed under maximum security, with a large number of uniformed police officers stationed around the Budokan hall, where the state funeral is being held.
Roads around the venue were closed for the day, and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security.
According to local media, nearly 20,000 police officers were deployed in the capital to prevent the protestors from gathering.
