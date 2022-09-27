Shinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pm

Japanese mourners queued to pay their respects to the country's assassinated former leader, Shinzo Abe, ahead of his state funeral on Tuesday, 27 September.

Over 4,300 people, including world leaders, attended the service, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.

Mr Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot by a man on 8 July for his alleged links to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.”

Protests also broke out across the country in opposition to the state service in Tokyo.

Sign up to our newsletters.