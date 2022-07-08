Shinzo Abe - latest: Former Japanese prime minister shot while making election speech
Former PM ‘in cardiac arrest’ while being airlifted to hospital
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning while giving a campaign speech for an upcoming national election.
He appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest as he was airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive, reported Kyodo News Agency.
Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being moved by helicopter.
There was no official confirmation of Mr Abe’s condition at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister’s office. “Former prime minister Abe‘s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara. Identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, he was a former maritime self- defence force member, reported Fuji TV.
Abe shot on the ‘left side of chest’
Shinzo Abe been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck, reported TBS Television.
NHK showed video of Mr Abe making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out, after which the view was briefly obscured and then security officials were seen tackling a man on the ground. A puff of smoke behind Mr Abe could be seen in another video shown in NHK.
Kyodo published a photograph showing Mr Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage.
Police arrests 41-year-old suspect
Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting at former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the western city of Nara.
He has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara. Media said he had served in Japan’s military.
Prime minister’s office condemns the attack on Abe
Prime minister Fumio Kishida’s office condemned the attack on Shinzo Abe. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” said chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
There was however, no official confirmation of Mr Abe’s condition at an emergency news briefing. “Former prime minister Abe‘s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation.”
Shinzo Abe shot and critically wounded while campaigning in western Japan
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after he was shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, reported Japanese media. Mr Abe is showing no vital signs after the attack, news agency AFP reported citing local media.
He was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.
Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.
Read the details here:
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe ‘showing no vital signs’ after being shot during speech
A suspect has been arrested and a weapon recovered from the scene
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog where we are providing the latest update on the health of Japan’s former prime minister following an assassination attempt in Nara earlier today.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies