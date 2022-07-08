✕ Close Emergency services move former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe from ambulance to helicopter

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning while giving a campaign speech for an upcoming national election.

He appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest as he was airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive, reported Kyodo News Agency.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being moved by helicopter.

There was no official confirmation of Mr Abe’s condition at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister’s office. “Former prime minister Abe‘s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara. Identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, he was a former maritime self- defence force member, reported Fuji TV.