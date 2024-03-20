Three missing as South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Korean tanker has capsized off the coast of an island in southwestern Japan, with rescue efforts underway and at least three sailors missing.

The Japanese coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker around 7am on Wednesday, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Japan’s Mutsure Island.

Mutsure is located at the southwestern end of Japan’s main island of Honshu, about 1,000km from Tokyo.

The ship was completely capsized by the time rescuers reached the coast.

The vessel had a South Korean captain, along with a crew consisting of a South Korean national, a Chinese national and eight Indonesians, the coast guard said. Authorities have managed to rescue eight members of the crew, without providing a breakdown by rank or nationality.

The condition of rescued crew members is not yet known. The circumstances leading to the capsizing of the tanker also remain unclear.

