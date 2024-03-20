Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three missing as South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan coast

Authorities say they have rescued eight crew members so far

Namita Singh
Wednesday 20 March 2024 07:31
Comments
<p>A South Korean tanker is seen capsized off Mutsure Island, Yamaguchi prefecture, southwestern Japan Wednesday, 20 March 2024</p>

A South Korean tanker is seen capsized off Mutsure Island, Yamaguchi prefecture, southwestern Japan Wednesday, 20 March 2024

(AP)

A South Korean tanker has capsized off the coast of an island in southwestern Japan, with rescue efforts underway and at least three sailors missing.

The Japanese coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker around 7am on Wednesday, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Japan’s Mutsure Island.

Mutsure is located at the southwestern end of Japan’s main island of Honshu, about 1,000km from Tokyo.

The ship was completely capsized by the time rescuers reached the coast.

The vessel had a South Korean captain, along with a crew consisting of a South Korean national, a Chinese national and eight Indonesians, the coast guard said. Authorities have managed to rescue eight members of the crew, without providing a breakdown by rank or nationality.

The condition of rescued crew members is not yet known. The circumstances leading to the capsizing of the tanker also remain unclear.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in