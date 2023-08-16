Man who spent £12,000 to become a dog reveals what his family thinks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who spent £12,000 to become a dog has revealed what his family thinks of the transformation.

Named only as Toco, the Japanese man hired Zeppet – a company known for creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials – to build the costume last year.

It took 40 days to make, with the result shared on his YouTube channel @I_want_to_be_an_animal, which has since attracted more than over 52,000 subscribers.

Toco takes his first walk as a ‘human dog’ (Screengrab/ I want to be an animal)

Now, Toco has spoken out following “misinformed” conceptions about the piece, noting that he only wears the costume once a week, usually at home.

“The family was surprised, but received it favourably”, he told The New York Post. “I am very happy that they accepted it.”

Last month, Toco posted a video of himself wandering the streets of Tokyo in the costume, interacting with other real dogs who were seemingly confused. It quickly went viral and has now been viewed 7 million times.

Previously, Toco said he chose a collie, his favourite breed of dog, “because it looks real when I put it on.”

The outfit cost more than £12,000 (動物になりたい/ YouTube)

“My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones,” he told Japanese outlet Mynavi. 2Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.”

He’d been dreaming of making the transformation since he was little, recalling in an interview with The Mirror that he remembered “writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.”

Toco said his family was accepting of his hobby (@I_want_to_be_an_animal/YouTube)

However, not everyone has understood Toco’s transformation. Receiving backlash online, some have criticised his choice to spend money on the wish whilst others have called it a fetish.

"I’m just sad that people can think that. I love animals and enjoy play-acting like a collie”, Toco further told Mynavi.

“This is my hobby, so I will carry on. It makes me happy and other people happy, too.”