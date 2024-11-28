Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan is prosecuting a teenager who fell from the rooftop of a shopping centre and landed on a pedestrian below, resulting in the death of both people.

A 17-year-old high school student fell from the roof of a shopping mall in Yokohama on 31 August and hit a woman who was walking with three of her friends, reports said.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where the pedestrian, identified as 32-year-old Chikako Chiba, succumbed about three hours after the teenager's death. An initial investigation suggested that the student died by suicide, although the motive was unclear.

The dead teenager has been charged with "gross negligence resulting in death", according to state broadcaster NHK. Yokohama police said the teenager was old enough to understand that she could be at risk of hitting pedestrians walking below.

The law enforcement have reportedly pressed for an indictment to be officially recorded.

The decision to prosecute the dead teenager has triggered a debate, with some calling the move pointless and a "waste of resources".

"Prosecuting a dead girl is peak government ridiculousness – bureaucrats so obsessed with following their rigid, outdated rules that they’ve completely lost touch with common sense and human decency," read a comment on Japan Today.

Another person wrote: "It appears as though they are trying to discourage the behavior in a country known for a high suicide rate."

Japan is the only G7 country where suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers and records more suicides by minors on 1 September than on any other day in the calendar year. At least 513 children took their lives on this day in 2023, data released by the health ministry in March showed, while there were 514 in 2022.

Officials have connected the phenomenon to the impending start of the new academic year, with “school problems” recorded as being associated with 261 cases last year, followed by “health problems” with 147 cases, and “family problems” with 116 cases.

Legal experts believe the proceeding could help Chiba's family with civil claims and prevent such incidents in the future.

Japan’s government and media organisations have been working to raise awareness about the challenges that students face, particularly at the start of the new school term. Last year, at least 21,800 people in Japan died by suicide, according to the government.

The government in 2021 appointed a minister for loneliness following a recent rise in the number of suicides and the coronavirus pandemic’s exacerbation of the issue.

Japan has made nationwide efforts to promote a comprehensive suicide prevention strategy. From 2006 to 2022, the suicide rate has fallen by more than 35 per cent "reflecting, in part, the impact of the national suicide prevention strategy", the World Health Organisation said in September.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.