Dozens of women and girls in Afghanistan staged a protest in Kabul to demand their right to education after the Taliban banned girls from high schools.

The protesters stood near the Taliban’s ministry of education in Kabul on Saturday, calling on the group to reopen girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan, as chants of “Education is our right – open the doors of girls’ schools!” echoed through the ranks.

The protest was later dispersed by armed Taliban fighters, however, women who took part in the protest said they were “willing to die”. Several groups were planning more demonstrations to challenge the decision of the hardline regime.

“When it comes to standing up for freedom and the girls who want to go to school, I’m willing to die,” a teacher who took part in the protest told the BBC. “We are here for the rights of our daughters to get an education. Without that right, we might as well be dead already.”

Women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj went on Afghanistan‘s TOLO TV to ask: “How do we as a nation trust you with your words anymore? What should we do to please you? Should we all die?”

An Afghan charity called PenPath, which runs dozens of “secret” schools with thousands of volunteers, is planning to stage countrywide protests to demand that the Taliban reverse its order, said Matiullah Wesa, PenPath founder.

In a last-minute U-turn earlier this week, the Taliban decided to shut the doors of schools for girls over the age of 11, after issuing an earlier circular that asked “all students” to come back to school for the start of the new session.

The extremist group, that banned women from education during its rule in the 1990s, said schools for girls will remain closed until a “comprehensive” and “Islamic” plan for them was drawn up.

The decision came as many children had already reached schools in the morning, the first time since the Taliban came to power in August last year. Videos of heartbroken pupils sobbing after returning home were circulating on social media.

The move enraged the international community, which has been reluctant to recognise the Taliban-run government. US special representative for Afghanistan Tom West cancelled meetings with the Taliban at the Doha Forum on Friday where economic issues were set to be discussed amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the South Asian country.

Calling it a breach of the trust of Afghans, Mr West said he hopes the decision will be reversed.

“I believe hope is not lost. I’ve talked to a lot of Afghans here who also believe that. I’m hopeful that we will see a reversal of this decision in the coming days.”

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai also called the move “devastating” as she said the Taliban is “scared of educated women”.