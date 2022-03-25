Afghan girls ‘have no hope’ of going back to school after Taliban U-turn decision

Girls in Afghanistan are protesting to defend their right to study, after the Taliban took the sudden decision to renege on the pledge to allow girls to go to school beyond sixth grade.

Schools were supposed to reopen to older girls on Wednesday, the start of the new school year, but many were turned away by their own teachers.

“When they told us this, we lost our hope and came back home. We have no hope of going back to school”, said Raihana Mirzakhail, an 11th grade student.

