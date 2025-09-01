Afghanistan earthquake latest: At least 800 dead and 2,500 injured as rescuers search rubble for survivors
Rescue operations still underway as officials say several villages are completely destroyed
At least 800 people have died and hundreds more were injured following a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.
Officials said reports of damage were still coming in from the worst-hit mountainous region close to the Pakistan border, and there were fears the death toll could climb higher.
The powerful quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time, but its impacts were felt as far as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which is more than 300km (186 miles) away.
The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Aftershocks were being felt on Monday morning in several districts.
Most of the damage is reported to be in Kunar province as helicopters rushed injured people to hospitals.
The Taliban has urged international aid agencies to provide assistance.
The country is often struck by earthquakes as it lies in a seismically active zone in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which sits near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
Afghanistan earthquake: Here's what we know so far
- A powerful magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan around midnight, with the epicentre near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, 117-119 kilometres from Kabul
- Initial official reports confirm at least 622 fatalities, and hundreds are injured due to collapsed roofs and falling debris
- The impact of the quake was felt in major Afghan cities, across the border in Pakistan and as far as northern India, including Delhi
- Rescue operations are underway as local authorities warn that casualty figures could rise as remote villages report in
- Eastern Afghanistan’s mountainous terrain and poor infrastructure complicate search and aid efforts
- Several aftershocks have been recorded, ranging up to magnitude-4.5
- Hospitals in Jalalabad and Kunar are receiving the wounded as the Taliban government issues urgent appeals for medical supplies and aid
- The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 8–14 km, magnifying its impact in the densely populated region
- Afghanistan sits on active fault lines, which makes it prone to devastating quakes. Over a thousand people died in an earthquake in 2023
What happened the last time an earthquake struck Afghanistan?
Afghanistan suffered a devastating magnitude-6.3 earthquake in October 2023, which flattened villages and left thousands displaced.
The Taliban government estimated the death toll to be over 4,000; however, the UN confirmed at least 1,500 fatalities.
The epicentre in Zindajan district was hit hardest, with nearly 100 per cent of homes destroyed and over 1,294 deaths there alone.
Due to sanctions and international isolation, rescue workers said at the time, that there was little to no aid available for the people and thousands remained trapped for days without help.
Children trapped under rubble as entire village collapses
One resident in Nurgal district, one of the worst-affected areas in Kunar, said almost the entire village had collapsed.
"Children are under the rubble. The elderly are under the rubble. Young people are under the rubble," the villager, who did not give his name, told The Associated Press.
"We need help here," he pleaded.
"We need people to come here and join us. Let us pull out the people who are buried. There is no one who can come and remove dead bodies from under the rubble."
UN says its teams are working on ground to provide relief
The UN in Afghanistan said it's "deeply saddened" by the devastating earthquake.
It added it's teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance and lifesaving support.
India expresses 'support and solidarity' to Afghans
India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the country will "extend assistance in this hour of need" to Afghanistan, expressing "solidarity to Afghan people".
The Taliban has requested aid from countries after quake killed over 600 people.
Resident describes the moment earthquake hit
Residents Ahmad Zameer, 41, a resident in Kabul, told CNN the earthquake was strong and jolted his neighbourhood more than 100 miles from the epicentre.
He added that everyone from the nearby apartment buildings rushed to the street in fear of being trapped inside.
Earthquake struck near a bustling city
The earthquake struck overnight near Jalalabad, which is a bustling trade city due to its proximity to neighbouring Pakistan and a key border crossing between the countries.
Although it has a population of about 300,000 according to the municipality, its metropolitan area is thought to be far larger. Most of its buildings are low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, and its outlying areas include homes built of mud bricks and wood. Many are of poor construction.
Jalalabad also has considerable agriculture and farming, including citrus fruit and rice, with the Kabul River flowing through the city.
Mapped: Where did the earthquake strike?
The devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck close to the eastern border of Afghanistan overnight.
The quake was centred 17 miles east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said.
The impact was felt on a series of towns in the province of Kunar, as well as Pakistan's capital Islamabad and as far as Delhi.
At least 800 killed in magnitude 6.0 earthquake, officials say
The death toll has climbed to 800, the Taliban-run interior ministry has confirmed.
Over a thousand people are injured.
