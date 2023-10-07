Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Afghanistan

It comes days after 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the state

Namita Singh
Saturday 07 October 2023 08:46
Comments
<p>File: Locals in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province</p>

File: Locals in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province

(AFP via Getty Images)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

It downgraded from the initial reading of 6.2 on the Richter magnitude scale, adding that it was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The epicentre of the quake was found to be in Herat, reported India Today.

It comes days after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Fayzabad on 3 October.

Earlier on 16 September, a tremor of 4.3 jolted the city.

Recommended

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in