5.6 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

It downgraded from the initial reading of 6.2 on the Richter magnitude scale, adding that it was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The epicentre of the quake was found to be in Herat, reported India Today.

It comes days after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Fayzabad on 3 October.

Earlier on 16 September, a tremor of 4.3 jolted the city.

