‘Our hopes and dreams have been crushed’: Afghan students in India fear for their future
‘My parents were earlier counting days till I get back home. Now they tell me to stay here. They say there’s nothing for us in Afghanistan anymore.’ Stuti Mishra reports
Since last Sunday, Rashida has been deprived of any sleep as she constantly tries to check up on her parents and five siblings back home in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif. She says they have been locked inside the house since the Taliban took control of their city.
Living in Pune, a city in the west of India’s Maharashtra state, as she pursues her master’s degree in politics, Rashida may be far away from gunshots and explosions, but the series of events that have taken place over the last few days have left thousands of Afghan students in India grappling with fear and anxiety.
