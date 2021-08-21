Since last Sunday, Rashida has been deprived of any sleep as she constantly tries to check up on her parents and five siblings back home in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif. She says they have been locked inside the house since the Taliban took control of their city.

Living in Pune, a city in the west of India’s Maharashtra state, as she pursues her master’s degree in politics, Rashida may be far away from gunshots and explosions, but the series of events that have taken place over the last few days have left thousands of Afghan students in India grappling with fear and anxiety.