Afghanistan is set to mark 1,000 dark days since the Taliban banned girls from attending school beyond the age of 12, dimming any prospect of women being allowed back into the formal education system in the near future.

Soon after overthrowing the previous democratically elected government backed by the US and its Western military partners in August 2021, the Taliban banned more than a million girls from attending secondary school. It later banned women from attending university as well.

Saturday 8 June marks the 1,000th day of the ban.