A thousand days since the Taliban’s school ban for Afghan girls and the loss of potential is a catastrophe
Hardline Islamist group’s prohibition on their formal education has confined many Afghan girls and women to their homes. Arpan Rai reports it has not only made them vulnerable to early marriage, but a future without female workers is a disaster for everyone
Afghanistan is set to mark 1,000 dark days since the Taliban banned girls from attending school beyond the age of 12, dimming any prospect of women being allowed back into the formal education system in the near future.
Soon after overthrowing the previous democratically elected government backed by the US and its Western military partners in August 2021, the Taliban banned more than a million girls from attending secondary school. It later banned women from attending university as well.
Saturday 8 June marks the 1,000th day of the ban.
