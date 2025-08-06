Afghan women secretly go online for education amid Taliban crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For Sodaba, like countless other Afghan women, opportunities evaporated under the Taliban's tightening grip on their lives.

Since seizing power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has systematically imposed a sweeping array of restrictions on women, barring them from parks, gyms, restaurants, and most professions.

But for Sodaba, a pharmacology student, one of the most devastating blows was the prohibition on education beyond primary school.

Driven by necessity, she sought alternatives online, discovering a free computer coding course tailored for Afghan women. Taught in her native Dari by a young Afghan refugee based in Greece, the programme offered a lifeline, teaching her computer programming and website development skills.

"I believe a person should not be (bowed) by circumstance, but should grow and get their dreams through every possible way," Sodaba said.

The new skills “helped me regain my confidence and clarity in my direction”, said the 24-year-old, who asked to be identified by her first name only for safety reasons.

“I am so happy to be part of this journey.”

open image in gallery Murtaza Jafari, 25, an Afghan migrant, teaches coding remotely to women currently living in Afghanistan ( AP )

Afghan Geeks

The courses are run by Afghan Geeks, a company created by 25-year-old Afghan migrant Murtaza Jafari.

Mr Jafari arrived in Greece as a teenage refugee from Turkey years ago.

Living in a shelter in Athens after he arrived, Mr Jafari received help from a teacher to enrol in a computer coding course. He knew nothing about computers, not even how to switch one on. He did not know what coding was and didn’t speak a word of English, essential for computer programming.

“I had no idea about English. No idea, like zero zero,” he said. “And I was trying at the same time to learn Greek, learn English and then also learn computer. … It was super difficult for me.”

But several months later, he earned his certificate.

Coding opened up a new world. A couple of years ago, he set up Afghan Geeks.

open image in gallery Mr Jafari wants to ‘give back to the community’ ( AP )

Paying it forward

Mr Jafari said he started providing online courses last December to help women in his homeland, and as an expression of gratitude for the help he received as a youngster alone in a foreign country.

“The main goal was to give back to the community, especially to the Afghan women, what I had received from the other people for free,” he said, sitting in his one-room flat in downtown Athens.

“I think … sharing knowledge is what makes a real difference to someone,” he said. “And if I share it, it just goes and expands, and then there’s more people to learn things.”

Mr Jafari now has 28 female students in Afghanistan in three classes: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Aside from teaching, he also mentors his students in finding online internships and jobs using their new skills. For women in a country where nearly all professions are banned, the opportunity for online work is a lifeline.

The most qualified join his team at Afghan Geeks, which also offers website development and chatbot creation services. He now has several clients, he said, from Afghanistan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

“Those clients were happy that they are contributing in a meaningful goal. So the goal was to support women. … And that’s why they keep coming back for other projects that they have,” Mr Jafari said.

Although he has been teaching his students for seven months, Mr Jafari has never seen their faces. He asks how they are and what the situation is in Afghanistan, “but I’ve never asked them to open their cameras or to share their profile, to share the image. I’ve never done that. I don’t want to do it, because I respect their culture, their choice.”

open image in gallery The Taliban has increasingly confined women to their homes and banned their participation in the public sphere ( AP )

The online academy

With the Taliban government’s restrictions increasingly confining women to their homes, and going as far as officially banning women’s voices and bare faces in public, the web has opened a new world of possibilities for women in Afghanistan.

A year and a half ago, Zuhal, a young Afghan woman whose dream of going to university was shattered, partnered with a university professor to launch an online academy for women.

What began as a team of five people now has a crew of 150 teachers and administrators, and more than 4,000 students, she said.

“We are all working voluntarily with no salary, no support,” said the 20-year-old, who uses a nickname for fear of reprisals after receiving threats over the academy. “Our only aim or goal is to provide free education for girls and to enhance research in Afghanistan.”

The academy, Vision Online University, now runs courses in a range of subjects, from psychology and foreign languages to Quranic studies, nursing and public speaking, among others.

When the education ban came into effect, “I was depressed because nothing was available. There was no school, no university, no courses. And that really affected me,” said Zuhal.

“Then I thought (to) myself that this is not the solution. If I get depressed, that will not be helpful, not for me and not for other girls.” She decided “that I shouldn’t give up. I should do something for girls of my country.”

Now she also pursues a degree in computer science through an American online university, the University of the People.

It’s tough, she said. With no funding, the academy for women can’t pay for premium online services that allow large group meetings. She herself often struggles to afford her internet service.

“But I’m doing it because I have a goal," she said. "And my goal is to support girls. If I stop it, more than 4,000 or 5,000 girls will be depressed again.”