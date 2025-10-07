Bangladesh election favourite vows to return from exile for historic vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tarique Rahman will return from nearly 20 years in exile to contest Bangladesh’s first election since a street agitation overthrew Sheikh Hasina last year.

Mr Rahman, 59, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is acting chairman, and de facto leader, of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, one of the South Asian nation’s two main parties.

The party is tipped to win the parliamentary election due in February 2026.

“The time has come, God willing, I’ll return soon. Maybe due to some personal reasons, the return has not happened yet. But I think the time has come,” Mr Rahman told BBC Bangla.

"This is an election for which people had been waiting, I cannot keep myself away during this time."

The 2026 election is seen as one of the most consequential for the country. It’s being overseen by an interim government which took after mass street protests ousted Ms Hasina last year, ending her 15-year rule and forcing her to flee to neighbouring India.

The agitation and the government crackdown on it left nearly 1,400 people dead.

Ms Hasina’s ousting created a power vacuum that was quickly filled by a caretaker government led by the former leader’s critic and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The 84-year-old banned Ms Hasina’s Awami League from taking part in any political activity as the ousted leader was tried in absentia in Dhaka.

open image in gallery Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation in Dhaka on 5 August 2024 ( AP )

Mr Rahman, popularly known as Tarique Zia, has lived in London since 2008, largely in self-imposed exile, after he was convicted in multiple cases in absentia. He was given a life sentence for alleged involvement in a 2004 grenade attack on a rally of Ms Hasina. He denied wrongdoing.

He was cleared of all charges following the ouster of Ms Hasina last year.

His mother, Ms Zia, 80 is ill, and it is not yet clear if she will participate actively in the election campaign.

"She went to jail in good health and returned with ailments, she was deprived of her right to proper treatment," he said. "But... if her health permits, she will definitely contribute to the election."