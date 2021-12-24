At least 30 people were killed and over 200 suffered burn injuries on Friday in a blaze on board a packed ferry in Bangladesh, according to local news reports.

The boat caught fire at Jhakakathi, a rural town around 250km south of national capital Dhaka.

Those injured have been rushed to local hospitals, reported the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

A video circulating on social media showed a three-storey ferry engulfed in flames. The authenticity of the video could not immediately be ascertained.

Local police chief Moinul Islam told news agency AFP that casualties from the tragedy could rise, adding that some people died after they jumped off the boat and drowned.

“We have recovered 32 bodies. The death count may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after they jumped into the river,” he said.

More follows.