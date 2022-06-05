Bangladesh fire: At least 25 dead in massive fire at container depot in Chittagong

Frefighters continue on Sunday to bring the blaze under control

Maanya Sachdeva
Sunday 05 June 2022 07:37
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 km (25 miles) from the key port of Chittagong on June 5, 2022.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 km (25 miles) from the key port of Chittagong on June 5, 2022. - At least 16 people were killed and 170 others injured after a massive fire tore through a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said on June 5. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

A massive fire at a container depot in southeastern Bangladesh left at least 25 people dead and over 450 injured, according to officials.

“Twenty-five people have died in the fire including five firefighters. The death toll is expected to increase as the fire is still not totally under control,” health department director Hasan Shahriar said in a statement to AFP.

Speaking to the Bangla Tribune, Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Alauddin Talukdar reported that “28 people have died” as of 11.15am on Sunday.

At least 350 of the injured persons are receiving treatment at CMCH, according to Red Crescent Youth Chittagong’s chief of Health & Service Department Istakul Islam.

“The death toll could be more at other hospitals,” he added.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot broke out midnight Satuday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The depot is located in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong, 216kms (134 miles) southeast of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.

Mominur Rahman, chief administrator of Chittagong district, reportedly said there are “still several pockets of fire in the depot” as of Sunday morning.

In a statement to the Associated Press, early Sunday morning, Chittagong’s civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain confirmed the deaths of six people.

The death toll later rose to at least 16 at the CMCH, as per local TV news reports.

At the time, Hossain also indicated that the number could still rise further, and that many fire service officials and police were among the injured, appealing to all doctors in the district to help tackle the emergency medical situation.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide, before quickly spreading to other containers.

Local residents said the force of the explosion shook the entire neighbourhood and shattered window panes of nearby homes.

TV news station Ekattor TV reported that the depot contains about 5,000 containers.

The Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture handles goods for export and import and is located around 40kms from the Bangladesh’s main Chittagong Seaport.

