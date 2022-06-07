Bangladesh firefighters bring blaze at container depot under control three days after explosions killed 43

‘The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosion’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 07 June 2022 13:04
Comments

At least 40 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot

Firefighters have bought under control a blaze at a container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, three days after explosions at the site killed 43 people.

“The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosion as our team has sorted out the chemical containers... one by one,” senior fire service official Monir Hossain told Reuters.

On Monday, the remains of two more people were found, taking the death toll to 43.

“We believe one of them was a firefighter, while the other was a security guard,” said fire service official Purno Chandro Mursody.

“Some containers are still smoking. It could take days to douse the fire completely. We need to remove the containers with utmost caution as the fire might be stoked,” he added.

Recommended

The fire at the BM Inland container depot broke out at around midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.

Local residents said the force of the explosion shook the entire neighbourhood and shattered window panes in nearby homes.

The depot is located in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong, 216km southeast of Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, authorities said a container of hydrogen peroxide may have been the source.

Authorities said the facility had not followed basic fire safety hazards.

“We haven’t found any basic fire safety measures... There were simply some extinguishers. Nothing else. They didn’t even follow storage guidelines for hazardous chemicals,” Mr Hossain said.

The director of the facility did not respond to calls, reported Reuters.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, said in a statement on Monday that its members, including BM Container Depot, regularly handled hydrogen peroxide without incident and as far as he knew, the company followed guidelines.

Bangladesh’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced a probe into the fire and promised to bring the guilty to book.

Officials said troops have been deployed to try to prevent chemicals spreading into canals and along the nearby coast.

Recommended

The last major fire in Bangladesh was in July last year, when 54 people were killed at a food processing factory outside Dhaka.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in