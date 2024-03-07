University lecturer suspended for shooting student in Bangladesh classroom

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Bangladesh medical college professor has been suspended and sent to prison for allegedly shooting a student in the classroom.

Raihan Sharif, a lecturer at the Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College and Hospital in Sirajganj city, was suspended by the Health Ministry on Wednesday following his arrest earlier this week.

Mr Sharif was sent to judicial custody pending an investigation in at least two cases filed against him.

He has been accused of opening fire on student Arafat Amin, 23, during an oral examination on Monday. During the exam, Mr Sharif allegedly brought out a gun and shot the student in his knee, but the bullet hit Mr Amin's mobile phone in his trouser pocket.

About 45 students, who were present in the class, locked the teacher in the room and called the police. Mr Amin has reportedly undergone surgery and remained under medical care.

Law enforcement officials said Mr Sharif was known for notoriously carrying guns and knives and would often display them during lectures while threatening students.

Bangladesh has a strict gun regulation policy, which only allows citizens above the age of 25 to carry firearms with a valid licence.

The local police have seized two pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, four magazines, and 12 knives from the professor. Authorities said Mr Sharif shot the student "with an illegal pistol".

Students staged a protest on Tuesday demanding strict punishment for the gun-wielding professor.

At the time of the incident, the professor took out a pistol from his bag and said "this is my pet bird" before firing a round that hit the survivor, witnesses told Prothom Alo.

Mr Sharif was served two show-cause notices based on complaints from students.

He was previously fired from the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on allegations of threatening a senior colleague at gunpoint.