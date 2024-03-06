Tampa gunman threatens gas station customers before dramatic arrest

A Tampa gunman threatened customers at a gas station, claiming he was going to harm members of the public and police on Monday, 4 March.

Tampa Police Department released footage showing a man pointing an extended magazine at the station before police swoop in and arrest him.

Ground units made contact with the suspect and took him into custody with assistance from an aviation unit.

The suspect was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, one felony count of grand theft firearm, one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.