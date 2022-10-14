Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfight

Two Florida fathers have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters.

William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, who were unknown to each other, shot at each other with semi-automatic handguns and brawled on a highway, according to police.

Mr Hale’s five-year-old daughter and Mr Allison’s 14-year-old daughter were shot, with the latter left with a collapsed lung, Nassau County Sheriff’s office said.

“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid,” they added.

