Armed suspect wearing ‘devil mask’ tackled as he tries to enter strip club

An armed suspect dressed in a devil mask was apprehended by a security guard as he tried to enter a strip club in Tampa, Florida, in the early hours of Sunday, 19 March.

Footage shows the suspect, identified by police as Michael Rudman, 44, approaching the club.

A security guard spots Rudman holding a firearm, before a struggle ensues and the gun is knocked away.

Rudman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and having a firearm while under a risk protection order.

