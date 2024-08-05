Support truly

A fresh spell of deadly violence is overtaking Bangladesh as police crack down on thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

At least 95 people were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday, marking the deadliest day of protests that started in June and taking the death toll to over 300.

Fourteen of the people killed in the latest round of violence were police personnel, Prothom Alo reported, as both police and protesters used live ammunition.

The protests began with students demanding a rollback of a quota system for government jobs and swelled into a wider civil disobedience movement with people of all ages joining in.

The protesters are now demanding accountability for the deaths of protesters in the last round of violence and resignation of Ms Hasina, who was elected for a fourth consecutive term earlier this year in an election marred by protests and an opposition boycott.

The Hasina government has responded by reimposing curbs on the internet, restrictions on movement with an indefinite curfew and public holidays until Wednesday.

The student groups coordinating the protests have called for a “Long March to Dhaka” on Monday. Tens of thousands of people from across the nation are likely to wall peacefully towards the capital, defying curfew.

Why are students protesting?

At the heart of the student protests when they began in June was the demand to scrap a quota system that reserved up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence against Pakistan in 1971.

Bangladesh army personnel stand guard during a curfew following clashes between police and protesters ( AFP via Getty )

Students alleged that the protests were peaceful until supporters of the ruling party attacked them. “We were protesting peacefully until we were attacked by the goons. It is our right to continue protesting, it is embedded in the history of this country and we shall continue to do so for our right,” a Dhaka University student, who did not want to be named for fear of persecution, told The Independent.

Protesters argued that the quota system was discriminatory and benefitted supporters of Ms Hasina, whose political party led the independence movement. They demanded it be replaced with a merit-based system.

Ms Hasina’s government had shelved the quota in the wake of mass student protests in 2018, but a high court ruling in June nullified that decision and reinstated the quota after relatives of the 1971 veterans petitioned it.

On 21 July, the Supreme Court ordered that 93 per cent of government jobs would be allocated on merit and five per cent would be for veterans who served in the war. The remaining two per cent would be for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.

The decision was a partial win for the students but it could not quell the protests, fuelled also by the rise in inequality and unemployment.

People use a stretcher trolley to carry a woman injured during protests in Dhaka ( AP )

A student pelts a stone towards an approaching armored police vehicle during protest in Dhaka ( AP )

Students said they planned to continue their action until they secured the release of their detained leaders.

They also demanded an apology from the Hasina government for the deaths of around 200 students in the violence.

“The judgment of the supreme court seems unclear to us. There is no clear-cut solution for all types of quotas,” said Abdul Quader, a coordinator of the protests.

The protests have shone a spotlight on the cracks in Bangladesh‘s governance and economy as well as the frustrations of the youth at rising unemployment. Nearly 32 million young people in the country are not in work or education.

Though job opportunities have grown in the private sector in recent years, many people prefer government jobs because they are seen as being more stable and lucrative.

“We have to look out for ourselves and our future generations. We need jobs in this country, we are already suffering from the lack of it,” said Alam Rashid, a student from Dhaka.

“We have invited the government to have a conversation with us multiple times, instead she just unleashed her police force on us,” he told The Independent, referring to the prime minister.

What has happened so far?

At least 300 people, mostly young students, journalists and police personnel, have died in the protests, AFP reported.

There were reports over the weekend of attacks across the country, including vandalism and arson targeting government buildings, offices of the ruling party, police stations and houses of public representatives.

As many as 39 of the country’s 64 districts have seen violence so far.

A garment store is set ablaze by a unidentified miscreants in Dhaka ( AFP via Getty )

A student coordinators of the “March to Dhaka” called it the “final answer” even as the military declared that anyone defying curfew would face the “full force of law”.

“The government has killed many students. The time has come for the final answer,” protest coordinator Asif Mahmud said in a statement on Facebook late on Sunday.

“Everyone will come to Dhaka, especially from the surrounding districts. Come to Dhaka and take a position on the streets.”

The government last month shut schools and universities across the country, cut off internet access, restricted social media platforms and imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

These measures helped subdue the demonstrations for a while but the anger swelled as protesters accused the government of excessive use of force and demanded justice for the victims killed in violence.

Security forces have fired rubber bullets, tear gas and used batons on protesters. Some witnesses alleged that police forces fired bullets at students.

Police carry a wounded officer during a clash with protesters ( Reuters )

Thousands of people have been injured and hospitals were filled up to capacity with many arriving with bullet and rubber bullet injuries.

Visuals showed protesters ferrying those injured on hand-pulled rickshaws and carts to the hospitals as public transport remained shut during the curfew.

The government declared indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6pm local time on Sunday and announced a three-day general holiday starting from Monday.

For the second time during the recent protests, the government has shut down high-speed internet services, mobile operators said. Social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp were not available, even via broadband connections.

During the first round of protest in July, major government websites, including of the central bank and the prime minister’s office, were targeted by hackers. A group which called itself “THE R3SISTANC3” was reported to be behind the hacking. “Operation HuntDown – Stop Killing Students,” it said in identical messages on both sites seen on Friday, adding in bright red font, “It’s not a protest any more. It’s a war now.”

What has been the response from other countries?

Foreign nations, including India – one of Bangladesh’s strongest allies – issued travel advisories for its residents as Dhaka looked like a war zone in its latest advisory.

New Delhi urged its citizens to avoid travelling to the country and those already there to exercise extreme caution.

Over 4,500 Indian students have already returned home over the past few days, the foreign ministry in Delhi said. It also said 500 Nepalese students and 38 from Bhutan had arrived in the country.

The UN’s human rights chief, Volker Türk, urged all sides to end “shocking violence” and urged restraint from the Bangladeshi government and security forces.

He raised concerns particularly over the mass march planned over Dhaka on Monday, saying it risks “further loss of life and wider destruction”.

“The government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full internet access, and create conditions for meaningful dialogue,” Mr Turk added.

“What is unfolding in Bangladesh is deeply unsettling for a generation that only asked for a fair opportunity in public service recruitment. That a peaceful protest against a state policy would slip into the peak of lawlessness shows the government’s lack of farsightedness and inefficient policy governance,” said Saad Hammadi, policy and advocacy manager at the Canada-based Balsillie School of International Affairs.

“The internet shutdown makes matters worse. Local news sites are inaccessible, and people in the country are left incommunicado with the rest of the world all in the pretext of conducting sweeping operations by the state that have often resulted in serious human rights violations,” he told the Associated Press.

The US and the UN have raised concerns about the ongoing protests and called for “restraint from all sides”.

What is Hasina government saying?

Ms Hasina and her government have fuelled the anger of the protesters by calling them terrorists

“Those who are protesting on the streets right now are not students, but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation,” she said after a national security panel meeting.

“I appeal to our countrymen to suppress these terrorists with a strong hand.”

She said those who were engaging in the “sabotage” and the destruction in the name of protests were no longer students, but criminals, and said the people should deal with them with iron hands.

Smoke rises from the burning vehicles after protesters set them on fire near the Disaster Management Directorate office ( AFP via Getty Images )

She has accused the opposition parties, including the BNP of fuelling political chaos and violence.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has said the army will always be there for the people’s interests and for any needs of the state.

Protesters against quotas for government jobs in Bangladesh demonstrate in Times Square in New York City ( REUTERS )

He was due to brief the media later on Monday but the briefing has been cancelled, the military spokesperson’s office said, without giving any reasons.

The crisis has emerged as the biggest challenge yet to Ms Hasina, who extended her 15-year tenure as prime minister with an election in January that was boycotted by the country’s main opposition groups, which accuse the government of a far-reaching and uncompromising crackdown on dissent.

Ms Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the man who led Bangladesh to independence. She has defended the quota system, saying that veterans deserve the highest respect for their contributions in the war regardless of their political affiliation.