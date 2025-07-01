Bangladesh reels after rape of Hindu woman filmed and shared online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Hindu woman’s gang-rape in central Bangladesh, which was filmed and widely shared online, has sparked nationwide protests and renewed concerns over systemic violence against minorities and women in the south Asian nation.

A local politician, Fazor Ali, is accused of breaking in and sexually assaulting the 21-year-old victim as she was visiting her paternal home in Muradnagar in Cumilla district, multiple media outlets reported, quoting the police.

Mr Ali, named by the police as the main accused, is reported to be affiliated with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He was allegedly beaten by locals before being taken to a hospital. He later fled. Police said he sustained injuries that prevented him from appearing in court on Sunday, BBC reported.

BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for “exemplary punitive action” against all those involved.

Four others have also been arrested – one for participating in the assault and three for filming and circulating the video – police said.

The viral footage, described by rights groups as “a second assault”, triggered widespread outrage across Bangladesh over the weekend.

Demonstrators took to the streets in cities including capital Dhaka, where students from the Dhaka University and its minority dormitory, Jagannath Hall, marched in solidarity with the survivor.

A High Court bench has since ordered the removal of the video from all online platforms and directed authorities to ensure the woman’s security and provide immediate medical treatment, reported ThePrint.in.

Bangladeshi women march through the streets while holding a candlelight in a protest against rape in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, 16 August 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

Human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra warned that “if a woman is not safe in her own home and identity, it represents a serious failure of the state and a breakdown in security”.

Another Dhaka-based group, Manusher Jonno Foundation, said the online distribution of the video constituted a “second assault”.

In a statement, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) condemned the attack as a war crime-like atrocity.

“Her home was forcibly invaded, her dignity shattered, and her trauma recorded and circulated like a war trophy,” the organisation said.

The HRCBM also alleged serious lapses by law enforcement, including a three-day delay in registering the complaint and a failure to conduct the mandatory medical exam within 24 hours. Authorities allegedly told the survivor it was “up to her” to pursue medical care, an act the group described as a “gross violation of procedural and ethical standards”, said the group.

The Independent has reach out to Cumilla authorities for comment.

The incident has reignited fears over rising violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, particularly under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which came to power after the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina administration in August 2024.

Since then, reports of religious attacks, rapes and forced conversions have surged, according to rights groups. In Cumilla district alone, the HRCBM has recorded 13 gang-rapes of Hindu women since April 2025, reported IANS.

HRCBM claimed their video testimony also suggested that members of the local Muslim community attempted to shield the accused and downplay the attack. “This incident is not isolated,” the group said.

“It is a horrific example of an entrenched pattern in Bangladesh where minority women are routinely targeted, raped, abducted, forcibly converted, and shamed into silence.”

India’s ministry of external affairs has urged the Bangladeshi authorities to protect Hindu minorities.

“The interim government of Bangladesh bears the responsibility to protect Hindus, their property, and their places of worship,” said spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal last Thursday during a weekly press briefing in New Delhi.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, blamed Mr Yunus’s interim administration for emboldening communal violence. “Since August 2024, Yunus has emboldened the perpetrators of atrocities… Bangladesh is now held hostage,” Mr Wazed wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Saddam Hussain, president of the Bangladesh Awami League’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, described the country as resembling a “fascist Islamist regime” in which “the cries of women and Hindu minorities continue to go unheard”.

The HRCBM is preparing a Public Interest Litigation seeking a judicial inquiry into the condition of minority women in Bangladesh. It has urged international agencies, including the United Nations, to hold the Bangladeshi government accountable and prevent further abuse, reported IANS.

Earlier this year, the death of an eight-year-old girl after being raped also triggered nationwide protests, demanding faster justice and legal reform.