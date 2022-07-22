Dinesh Gunawardena has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in the island nation.

The 73-year-old veteran politician and a longtime ally of the Rajapaksa family took oath on Friday in presence of newly appointed president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Mr Gunawardena is the leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) party and has served as an MP, cabinet minister, and leader of the house in parliament.

The ceremony comes just hours after security forces cleared the protest camp near the presidential palace and arrested demonstrators. At least two journalists and two lawyers were reportedly beaten by security forces.

Thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months demanding the resignation of the head of the government due to the worst economic crisis that has left the nation’s 22 million people short of fuel and food.

The street protests forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down from his office and flee to Singapore after demonstrators stormed his official residence earlier this month.

More follows