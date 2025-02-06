British woman who died in Sri Lanka may have been poisoned by pesticides — police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British woman who died after collapsing at a hostel in Sri Lanka may have been poisoned by noxious pesticides, police say.

Derby woman Ebony McIntosh, a digital marketing and social media manager, was rushed to hospital in the capital, Colombo, on Saturday after suffering from vomiting, nausea and trouble breathing.

The 24-year-old died alongside German national Nadine Raguse, 26, who was also staying at the Miracle Colombo City hostel.

A room in the hostel had been fumigated to treat bed bugs before the young women fell ill, Sri Lanka police spokesman Buddhika Manatunga told the PA news agency.

A police investigation had been launched, and officers were investigating the possibility that the women were poisoned by noxious pesticides, Mr Manatunga said.

Ms McIntosh’s cause of death had not been identified as a post-mortem examination would take place after her family arrived in Sri Lanka on 10 February, Mr Manatunga said.

The hostel had been closed until this occurred.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Sri Lanka, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The fatal incident came just weeks after six tourists died from methanol poisoning in Laos after drinking contaminated free shots at a backpackers’ hostel.

open image in gallery Simone White, a British lawyer who died from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos ( Squire Patton Boggs/PA )

On Sunday, British survivor Bethany Clarke spoke for the first time about the incident in Laos which claimed the life of her childhood friend Simone White.

“If it looked dodgy, I wouldn’t have drunk it,” Ms Clarke told Australia’s 60 Minutes programme.

“We went up to the bar and I watched him pour them out from a glass bottle with a vodka label on it. I knew it would have been a local spirit, I wouldn’t expect it to be an international spirit.”