Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Helicopter carrying foreign nationals goes missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

Five foreign tourists are Mexican nationals

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 11 July 2023 07:22
Comments
<p>A file image shows a rescue helicopter flying in Olangchung Gola in Nepal</p>

A file image shows a rescue helicopter flying in Olangchung Gola in Nepal

(AFP via Getty Images)

A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Nepal near Mount Everest.

The aircraft was carrying five foreign nationals and a pilot when it dropped off radar at 10.12am local time on Tuesday, officials told the Himalayan Times.

The helicopter was operated by the private company Manang Air based in Kathmandu, and was taking five foreign tourists from the mountainous Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal to the capital Kathmandu.

The helicopter was piloted by senior captain Chet Gurung, the outlet reported, citing sources from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Initial media reports indicated that all foreign nationals on board were Mexican.

Recommended

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in