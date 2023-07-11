Helicopter carrying foreign nationals goes missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Nepal near Mount Everest.

The aircraft was carrying five foreign nationals and a pilot when it dropped off radar at 10.12am local time on Tuesday, officials told the Himalayan Times.

The helicopter was operated by the private company Manang Air based in Kathmandu, and was taking five foreign tourists from the mountainous Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal to the capital Kathmandu.

The helicopter was piloted by senior captain Chet Gurung, the outlet reported, citing sources from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Initial media reports indicated that all foreign nationals on board were Mexican.

More follows