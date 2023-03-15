For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accused law enforcement forces of acting unlawfully after an intense standoff between his supporters and the police who led an overnight siege at his residence in an attempt to arrest him.

Police in Lahore fired tear gas shells around Mr Khan’s residence – which is being compared to a “war zone” – as his supporters battled with the forces that arrived to arrest him.

Mr Khan is under a criminal investigation over allegations of selling state gifts while he was prime minister, an accusation he has denied and termed as politically motivated.

Unrest in Pakistani cities continued for the second day as forces made fresh attempts to arrest Mr Khan.

There was a tense standoff between police forces and supporters of Mr Khan, leaving at least 70 injured.

The clashes turned violent as supporters of Mr Khan threw bricks and stones at forces and resorted to arson, setting fire to vehicles and a water tank as well as a warden’s office.

Videos from the unrest-gripped Pakistani city of Lahore showed police in riot-gear firing tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of supporters of Mr Khan to break up the violent protests.

Another video of Mr Khan’s residence in Zaman Park showed thick smoke billowing from the building.

Mr Khan, who has been issuing statements through video messages and tweets, has called the attempts to arrest him a “mere drama” orchestrated by prime minister Shehbaz Shariff’s government.

He has agreed to appear in court by 18 March, signing a “surety bond” and asking the court to stop the police from arresting him till the deadline.

“Clearly ‘arrest’ claim was mere drama because real intent is to abduct and assassinate. From tear gas and water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing,” he said.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police as they gather outside the residence of Khan to resist his arrest by the police, (EPA)

Mr Khan shared a video of his supporters showing bullet shells that they claimed were fired at them and not in the air during the overnight standoff.

“After our workers and ldrship (leadership) faced police onslaught since yesterday morning of tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets & live bullets this morning; we now have Rangers taking over & are now in direct confrontation with the people,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Mr Khan also said he signed a “surety bond” but the police has “refused to even entertain it”, showing “their malafide intent”.

His aide Fawad Chaudhary said: “We have asked the police to wait until the court decision on the matter.”

In a video message on Tuesday, Mr Khan called on his supporters to fight with or without him, as he said he could be jailed or even killed

Police fire teargas to disperse the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as it tries to arrest Khan (EPA)

"You have to fight for your rights, you have to hit the streets. God has given Imran Khan everything. I am fighting your battle. I have fought all my life and will continue to do so. But if something happens to me, they put me in jail or kill me, you have to prove that you can fight even without Imran Khan,” he said.

“You have to prove that you will never accept this slavery and this rule by one man. Pakistan zindabad (long live Pakistan).”

Police came to arrest Mr Khan after a court in Islamabad ordered his arrest for not appearing before it despite repeated summons.

“On the order of the court, the person who ran away from the court will be arrested and arrested and produced there,” tweeted Pakistani interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday.

The cricketer-turned-politician who was ousted as prime minister last April has cited security concerns for the non-appearance.

Mr Khan suffered an injury to his leg and a supporter was killed in an assassination bid at a protest rally in November.

If convicted in the case, Mr Khan faces being barred from holding public office, in a major setback to his ambitions to run as prime minister again as his party continued to call for national elections.

The domestic political turmoil has thrown the South Asian nation into economic uncertainty as it struggled to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund for an urgent bailout package.

Pakistan’s external debt jumped to $1.9bn in January 2023, Dawn reported citing State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data. The debt marked a jump of 30 per cent from last year in January.