Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded on Thursday in Wazirabad in what is believed to be a targeted attack, according to reports.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Mr Khan suffered an injury to his leg in the attack during a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Mr Chaudhry said at least three people were injured, including politicians Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Footage on several Pakistani television showed an injured Mr Khan with a bandage on his leg as he was being taken to a hospital.

Mr Khan is leading a massive anti-government “long march” to Islamabad to demand a snap election after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

The firing took place in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province when Mr Khan was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars.

A senior member of the party told Pakistan’s Geo TV: “This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

A male suspect has been arrested. A probe has been ordered into the incident, according to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry.

“He [Mr Khan] is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg,” Asad Umar, a PTI member told reporters.

Mr Khan’s party has called it an assassination attempt.

Addressing the huge rally of the agitated crowd after the attack, Mr Chaudhry took charge and announced that Mr Khan’s party “will take the revenge” for the assassination attempt.

“The attack on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan. We will take the revenge,” said Mr Chaudhry.