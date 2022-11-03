Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Gunman opens fire on protest march led by Khan towards the capital Islamabad
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.
The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.
Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.
Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded but not seriously injured. Local media reports said he had been shot in the foot.
Two other members of Mr Khan’s party – Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattha – have also been injured in the attack, Dawn reported.
The march is the ousted prime minister’s second this year since he was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence in April.
PTI releases video showing Khan waving to supporters after being shot
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a video showing him waving before being taken to the hospital.
Mr Khan was shot at during his ongoing protest march to Islamabad demanding early elections in the country.
Former PM Imran Khan wounded after ‘shots fired’ during protest march
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded on Thursday in Wazirabad in what is believed to be a targeted attack, according to reports.
Mr Khan is leading a massive protest march to Islamabad demanding early elections.
Shweta Sharma reports:
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after ‘shots fired’ near convoy
Khan is leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the attack on Imran Khan’s protest march to Islamabad.
