Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667478702

Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

Gunman opens fire on protest march led by Khan towards the capital Islamabad

Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 03 November 2022 12:31
Comments
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot in leg in an assassination attempt

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.

The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.

Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.

Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded but not seriously injured. Local media reports said he had been shot in the foot.

Two other members of Mr Khan’s party – Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattha – have also been injured in the attack, Dawn reported.

The march is the ousted prime minister’s second this year since he was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence in April.

1667478702

PTI releases video showing Khan waving to supporters after being shot

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a video showing him waving before being taken to the hospital.

Mr Khan was shot at during his ongoing protest march to Islamabad demanding early elections in the country.

Sravasti Dasgupta3 November 2022 12:31
1667478183

Former PM Imran Khan wounded after ‘shots fired’ during protest march

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded on Thursday in Wazirabad in what is believed to be a targeted attack, according to reports.

Mr Khan is leading a massive protest march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

Shweta Sharma reports:

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after ‘shots fired’ near convoy

Khan is leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections

Sravasti Dasgupta3 November 2022 12:23
1667477833

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the attack on Imran Khan’s protest march to Islamabad.

Sravasti Dasgupta3 November 2022 12:17

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in