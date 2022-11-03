Moment gunfire breaks out in alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Footage appears to show the moment gunfire broke out during an alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

The former prime minister of Pakistan was wounded on Thursday (3 November) after a gunman began shooting at his protest march in eastern Punjab.

In the video, which has surfaced on social media, Mr Khan appears to fall as the gunfire rings out.

The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the politician was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars.

