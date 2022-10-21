For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been barred from holding public office for five years by the country’s election commission after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices”, a move that has led to massive protests in the country.

According to a unanimous decision by the five-member bench, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Mr Khan for unlawfully selling state gifts he had received during his time as prime minister and for misdeclaration of assets.

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party rejected Friday’s ruling and its members said they are prepared to challenge the ruling in the Islamabad High Court.

The former international cricketer’s lawyer said the election commission has no jurisdiction in the matter.

Mr Khan is expected to lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict and will remain disqualified till the end of the current term.

The decision was another political blow to Mr Khan’s ambitions as he was expected to announce a massive rally in Islamabad to force prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government to hold snap general elections after he was ousted following a rebellion in his cabinet.

Mr Sharif’s coalition government Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had filed a case against Mr Khan in August in the Election Commission, alleging Mr Khan had sold gifts from the gift depository, known as Toshakhana, and did not share the value of proceeds from their alleged sale.

Police officers try to stop the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, after Pakistan Election Commission disqualifies former Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)

Tosha­khana is a government department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division that stores precious gifts received by the country’s leaders, parliamentatrians and bureaucrats.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, the country’s former information minister, denounced the decision, calling it “embarrassing” and a “slap in the face” of people of the country.

“This verdict is not an attack on Imran Khan only. It is an attack on Pakistan’s constitution and its people,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry (centre) a leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party talks to media outside the Election Commission (AP)

Hundreds of Mr Khan’s supporters raised slogans against the ruling government and Election Commission authorities to protect the verdict.

Protests have broken out in parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, with several supporters blocking roads, burning tyres and raising slogans against the ruling government.

Visuals showed several PTI workers attempting to climb the gate to enter the commission’s secretariat.

Another PTI member Shahbaz Gill said the party will appeal at “every forum” against the verdict. “Imran has been disqualified from just one seat, not politics,” he added.

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter: “He [Mr Khan] who would spread lies about the alleged corruption of his political opponents has been caught red-handed.”

Pakistan has been facing lingering political turmoil for months after Mr Khan was ousted as prime minister, making him the first in office in the history of the country to be deposed through a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Police block the way to stop the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party from entering the Election Commission head office in Islamabad (AP)

Since then, Mr Khan has been aggressively campaigning against the government, demanding fresh elections and blaming a US-backed conspiracy behind his ousting, an accusation denied by Washington and Mr Sharif.

Last month, Mr Khan admitted to selling at least four gifts that he received during his tenure as prime minister and said this was done through proper legal channels.

These gifts included Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cuff links.

Mr Khan had previously said he did not make public some gifts due to national security reasons, but admitted buying items worth Rs 22m ($100,000) in a written submission. He admitted to selling them at double the price.