Imran Khan seen for first time in nine months as he appears in court via video link

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was seen for the first time in nearly nine months as he appeared in the Supreme Court via video link on Thursday.

A picture of Mr Khan, who was arrested on corruption charges in August last year, was widely circulated on social media.

Mr Khan, clad in a blue t-shirt, sat with his hand and a frown on his face.

His appearance was expected to be streamed live on the Supreme Court’s website and YouTube, but it wasn’t. It remains unclear why the proceedings were not streamed on the website.

Mr Khan, 71, a popular cricketer-turned-politician, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case linked to the illegal selling of state gifts. Mr Khan and his wife stand accused of keeping and selling state gifts during his time as prime minister.

Mr Khan and his wife have denied the allegations and called them “politically motivated”.